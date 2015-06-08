June 8 Yeni Gimat Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortaklii AS :

* Said on Saturday that to raise capital to 107.5 million lira ($38.65 million) from 53.8 million lira

* Said to raise capital through bonus share issuance

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 2.7811 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)