June 8 Finarch SA :

* Said on Saturday that its general meeting of shareholders resolved to change the company's name to Polska Grupa Przemyslowa Polonit SA

* Decided to lower the nominal value of the existing shares by 1.50 zlotys per share to 1 zloty per share from 2.50 zloty ($0.67) per share to cover its losses

* Resolved to issue 2,728,320 new series Z shares with issue price of 1 zloty each via a private placement

* GREENLAST CONSULTING Limited and TERRIFAST Limited will acquire 1,364,160 series Z shares each

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7314 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)