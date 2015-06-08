BRIEF-Quotient Technology reports Q1 revenue $72.6 million
* Quotient Technology Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
June 8 Ekspress Grupp AS :
* Says NASDAQ Tallinn Listing and Surveillance Committee found that company breached its duty to avoid transactions with Ekspress Grupp shares by member of its council
* Says considering appealing decision of Listing and Surveillance Committee to Arbitration Court Of NASDAQ Tallinn
* WebMD reports first quarter financial results and reaffirms 2017 guidance