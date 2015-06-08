BRUSSELS, June 8 The European Commission said on
Monday it had approved 97 million euros ($107.9 million) in
restructuring aid given by Slovenia to car parts maker Cimos
Group
"The Commission found that Cimos's restructuring plan will
allow the company to become viable again in the long-term
without needing further state support, and without
unduly distorting competition in the single market," the
Commission said in a statement.
Cimos has been in financial difficulties due to high bank
debt that it was unable to repay. In July 2013, the Commission
approved temporary rescue aid of 35 million euros.
In October 2014, Cimos's creditors reached an agreement
under a compulsory settlement procedure in which Cimos's debt
was restructured through a debt-for-equity conversion and an
extension of the repayment period. Cimos has also agreed to
reduce its production capacity.
($1 = 0.8990 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)