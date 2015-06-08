BRIEF-Apple Inc reports Q2 earnings of $2.10 per share
* Q2 net sales $52.90 billion versus $50.56 billion last year
June 8Laurent Perrier SA :
* Announces details of share repurchase programme which will be proposed to shareholders on July 8
* Maximum price per share: 130 euros ($145.42)
* Total maximum that could be spent: 69,351,880 euros
* Taking into account the shares the company already holds, the maximum number of shares that could be repurchased is 541,939
* Zagg reports first quarter 2017 net sales of $93 million; reiterates 2017 outlook of $470 to $500 million in net sales