BRIEF-Western Union reports Q1 revenue $1.3 billion
* Western Union Co says Q1 consumer-to-consumer (C2C) revenues were flat, or increased 2% on a constant currency basis
June 8 BofA Merrill Lynch
* Proposed placing of 108 million ordinary shares in Pets At Home Group Plc
* Placing shares are being offered by accelerated bookbuild which will be launched immediately
* BofA Merrill lynch is acting as bookrunner on transaction
* Kohlberg Kravis Roberts announce intention to sell 108 million ordinary shares in capital of pets at home
TORONTO/OTTAWA, May 2 The funding crisis at mortgage lender Home Capital may spark a welcome cooling in Canada's housing market and take pressure off policymakers confounded by the hot market - as long as the crisis does not turn into contagion, analysts said on Tuesday.