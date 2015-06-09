(Corrects headline and first bullet to clarify that DEEPLINE CONSULTANTS LIMITED decreased their stake in Synergy Group)

June 9 Synergy Group :

* Reported on Monday that DEEPLINE CONSULTANTS LIMITED decreased stake in Synergy Group to 6.46 pct from 10.66 pct Source text: bit.ly/1Mk754C

