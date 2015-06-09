BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties unit enters into second amendment to credit agreement
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing
June 9 Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA :
* Said on Monday it resolved to issue 3,367,500 series D shares at issue price of 1 zloty per share via private subscription offer without pre-emptive rights
* New series D shares will be offered to no more than 149 investors
($1 = 3.6878 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Soroban Capital GP reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Marriott International as of April 20 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qx7lIX) Further company coverage: