BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties unit enters into second amendment to credit agreement
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing
June 9 Delko SA :
* Said on Monday Solidna DWA Sp. z o.o. Sp. K. transferred its entire 21.7 percent stake (1,297,417 shares) to Delko's chairman of the management board Dariusz Kawecki, on June 1st
* Shares were priced at 8.2 zloty ($2.22) per share
* Stake was transferred due to liquidation of Solidna DWA
* Following transfer, Dariusz Kawecki raised its stake in the company to 24.03 percent from 2.33 percent
($1 = 3.6933 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Soroban Capital GP reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Marriott International as of April 20 - sec filing