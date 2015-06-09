BRIEF-CHC Student Housing to not file its audited statements for 2016 on or before May 1, 2017
* CHC Student Housing Corp announces financial statement filing delay and private placement
June 9 Egeli & Co Yatirim Holding AS :
* Signs non binding letter of intent with Qatar based IIS Holding
* Letter of intend on partnership for the possible investment and financing opportunities in agriculture and energy sectors
* Says units Egeli & Co Tarm GSYO and Egeli & Co GSYO are operating on these sectors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* CHC Student Housing Corp announces financial statement filing delay and private placement
* Fiera Capital - pursuant to deal of Samson Capital Advisors, co issued to Samson Selling Partners aggregate number of 353,928 class a subordinate voting shares