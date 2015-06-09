BRIEF-CHC Student Housing to not file its audited statements for 2016 on or before May 1, 2017
* CHC Student Housing Corp announces financial statement filing delay and private placement
June 9 Carlyle Group LP :
* Carlyle Group and global private equity and investment advisory firm CVC Capital Partners, today announced that they have agreed to fund Neptune Oil & Gas Ltd
* Neptune will focus on investing in large oil & gas portfolios that may come available as a result of current energy market dynamics
* Neptune Oil & Gas will target acquisitions of up to $5 billion
* Neptune will be led by Sam Laidlaw, an industry veteran, who has more than thirty years' experience in the energy sector
* Funding for the investment platform will come from Carlyle International Energy Partners and from funds managed by CVC Capital Partners
* Fiera Capital - pursuant to deal of Samson Capital Advisors, co issued to Samson Selling Partners aggregate number of 353,928 class a subordinate voting shares