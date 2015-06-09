June 9 Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS :

* Said on Monday that negotiates for ex coach Prandelli and assistants application to Court of Arbitration for Sport

* Comes to an agreement to pay 3 million euros ($3.38 million) instead of original amount of 4.6 million euro compensation to ex coach Prandelli and assistants

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8866 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)