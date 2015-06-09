BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties unit enters into second amendment to credit agreement
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing
June 9 Galatasaray Sportif Sinai ve Ticari Yatirimlar AS :
* Said on Monday that negotiates for ex coach Prandelli and assistants application to Court of Arbitration for Sport
* Comes to an agreement to pay 3 million euros ($3.38 million) instead of original amount of 4.6 million euro compensation to ex coach Prandelli and assistants
* Soroban Capital GP reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Marriott International as of April 20 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qx7lIX) Further company coverage: