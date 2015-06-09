June 9 Perma Fix Medical SA :

* Announces positive results of first stage of tests for commercial scaling of Technetium-99m (Tc-99m) with use of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) manufacturing

* Tests confirmed that the resin, discovered by the company, is resistant to high radiation doses with a value of 2 curies and can release Tc-99m in commercial quantities