BRIEF-Wheeler REIT reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.31
* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter financial results
June 9 Spain's Merlin Properties Says
* Sale of Testa shares by Sacyr was 13.54 euros each
* Price includes a capital reduction payment to shareholders of 5.80 euros per share and an extraordinary dividend of 4.57 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary)
* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter financial results
* First NBC Bank Holding Co says trading of First NBC's common stock will be suspended at opening of business on May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: