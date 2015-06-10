June 10 Nanobiotix SA :

* Reported on Tuesday positive priliminary results in head and neck cancer Phase I/II clinical trial with NBTXR3

* Intermediate results show the feasibility of the injection of NBTXR3 and a good safety profile of the product for this indication

* Results also confirm NBTXR3's good safety profile

