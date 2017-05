June 10 Rainbow Tours SA :

* Said on Tuesday its general shareholder meeting resolved to pay FY 2014 dividend of 0.8 zlotys per share or total value of 11.5 million zlotys ($3.1 million)

* Record date is June 18, payment date is July 3

* Number of shares eligible for FY 2014 dividend is 14,432,000 shares

($1 = 3.6953 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)