June 10 Unibep SA :

* Said on Tuesday its offer was chosen in tender by Centrum Swiatowida Sp. z o.o., a unit of Globe Trade Centre SA , for construction of shopping mall Galeria Polnocna in Warsaw, Poland

* The remuneration for works is estimated to be over 70 million euros ($79 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)