June 10 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :

* Said on Tuesday that the share capital increase was fully subscribed for a nominal amount of 358.7 million euros ($406.95 million)

* The capital increase was carried out via the issuance of 35.9 million new shares at a nominal value of 10 euros per share and a share premium of 1 euro each

($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)