June 10 Promsvyazbank :

* Says in May majority shareholder of Promsvyazbank, Promsvyazcapital B.V, completed two contributions to bank's capital totaling 13.9 billion roubles ($256.36 million)

* As result, as of June 1 bank's own funds rose to 125 billion roubles, and capital adequacy ratio rose to 13.21 percent

($1 = 54.2200 roubles)