June 11 Celyad SA :

* Said on Wednesday it completed 30-day safety follow-up of first patient in NKG2D Phase I trial

* No safety issues related to the investigational treatment reported at 30 days post treatment of the first patient following single dose NKG2D CAR T-cell infusion

* Triggers enrolment of other two patients in the first cohort

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)