BRIEF-RiceBran Technologies reports Q1 2017 consolidated net loss $0.32 per share
* Consolidated revenues in q1 2017 were $11.4 million, a 13.8% increase compared to consolidated revenues of q1 2016
June 11 CDRL SA :
* Said on Wednesday May 2015 revenue from retail sales was 10.9 million zlotys ($3 million), up 17 percent year on year
* May 2015 revenue from e-commerce sales was 0.4 million zlotys, up 14 percent year on year
($1 = 3.6570 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 Macy's year-old strategy of opening its Backstage off-price chain within its existing department stores drives traffic into the main store, the retailer said on Thursday, but analysts said the move confuses customers and could hurt Macy's longer-term results.