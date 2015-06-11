BRIEF-Intelgenx reports Q1 loss per share C$0.01
* Q1 loss per share C$0.01
June 11DKSH Holding AG :
* Says signed agreements with AstraZeneca to advance its business growth in Cambodia and Thailand through strategic outsourcing
* In addition to distribution and logistics, DKSH now also provides marketing and sales services for AstraZeneca's entire product portfolio in Cambodia
* Apricus Biosciences provides corporate update and first quarter 2017 financial results