BRIEF-RiceBran Technologies reports Q1 2017 consolidated net loss $0.32 per share
* Consolidated revenues in q1 2017 were $11.4 million, a 13.8% increase compared to consolidated revenues of q1 2016
June 11 Home Retail Group Plc
* FD says does not expect change to analysts' FY consensus forecast for pretax profit
* Shares up 1.4 pct at 0727 GMT after Q1 trading update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)
* Consolidated revenues in q1 2017 were $11.4 million, a 13.8% increase compared to consolidated revenues of q1 2016
May 11 Macy's year-old strategy of opening its Backstage off-price chain within its existing department stores drives traffic into the main store, the retailer said on Thursday, but analysts said the move confuses customers and could hurt Macy's longer-term results.