BRIEF-Spain's Popular denies it is embarking on rapid sale
* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan
LONDON, June 11 Qalaa Holdings, one of Egypt's largest investment firms, on Thursday reported a first-quarter net loss after tax and minority interests of 112.2 million Egyptian pounds versus a net loss of 231.9 million pounds in the same period last year.
The firm said it reported revenues of 1.95 billion Egyptian pounds, a 42.5 percent increase from the same period last year. (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul announced by Whole Foods Markets Inc on Wednesday has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.