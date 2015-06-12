BRIEF-IC Immobilien Holding concludes long-term lease for office space in Munich
* Concluded a long-term lease for more than 318 square metres of office space in commercial property it manages at Maximilianstrasse 38/40, Munich
June 12DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Said on Thursday Mark West would join Board with effect from July 1
* Said Marina Attawar to resign at end of year for personal reasons
* Said from Jan. 1, 2016, company would be led by Board members Mark West and Frank Hock, whose contract had been renewed
NEW YORK, May 5 Cigna Corp. CEO David Cordani said on Friday that its growth in 2017 Obamacare customers that boosted individual members to 353,000 was expected and that the new customer medical costs were in line with the company's expectations.