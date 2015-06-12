June 12DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Said on Thursday Mark West would join Board with effect from July 1

* Said Marina Attawar to resign at end of year for personal reasons

* Said from Jan. 1, 2016, company would be led by Board members Mark West and Frank Hock, whose contract had been renewed

