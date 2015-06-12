BRIEF-Vidinova cuts stake to 6.07 pct in Addnode
* VIDINOVA AB CUTS STAKE TO 1.8 MILLION SHARES CORRESPONDING TO 6.07% IN ADDNODE - FINANSINSPEKTIONEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 12 Cyfrowe Centrum Serwisowe SA :
* Said on Thursday that it acquired 588 shares of CCS Energia Sp. z o.o and increases its stake in the unit to 100 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* VIDINOVA AB CUTS STAKE TO 1.8 MILLION SHARES CORRESPONDING TO 6.07% IN ADDNODE - FINANSINSPEKTIONEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 5 Two-thirds of Pearson shareholders symbolically rejected its remuneration report at the publishing firm's annual general meeting on Friday, making clear their disapproval of the company's performance in the last year.