BRIEF-IC Immobilien Holding concludes long-term lease for office space in Munich
* Concluded a long-term lease for more than 318 square metres of office space in commercial property it manages at Maximilianstrasse 38/40, Munich
June 12 Taxus Fund SA :
* Said on Thursday it resolved to issue series D2 shares at issue price of 0.1 zloty per share via private offer without preemptive rights
* Shares will be offered to less than 150 investors
NEW YORK, May 5 Cigna Corp. CEO David Cordani said on Friday that its growth in 2017 Obamacare customers that boosted individual members to 353,000 was expected and that the new customer medical costs were in line with the company's expectations.