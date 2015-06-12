BRIEF-Vidinova cuts stake to 6.07 pct in Addnode
* VIDINOVA AB CUTS STAKE TO 1.8 MILLION SHARES CORRESPONDING TO 6.07% IN ADDNODE - FINANSINSPEKTIONEN
June 12 OPTeam SA :
* Said on Thursday that its shareholder meeting decided to pay FY 2014 dividend of 0.15 zloty per share or 1.1 million zlotys ($299,100) in total
($1 = 3.6775 zlotys)
LONDON, May 5 Two-thirds of Pearson shareholders symbolically rejected its remuneration report at the publishing firm's annual general meeting on Friday, making clear their disapproval of the company's performance in the last year.