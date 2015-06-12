June 12 Vivid Games SA :

* Said on Thursday that its shareholder meeting resolved to raise capital to no less than 2,679,647 and no more than 2,759,647 from 2,559,647 via a non-preemptive series D share issue

* Will issue no less than 1.2 million and no more than 2.0 million shares of nominal value of 0.1 zloty per share

($1 = 3.6827 zlotys)