BRIEF-Vidinova cuts stake to 6.07 pct in Addnode
* VIDINOVA AB CUTS STAKE TO 1.8 MILLION SHARES CORRESPONDING TO 6.07% IN ADDNODE - FINANSINSPEKTIONEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 12 Vivid Games SA :
* Said on Thursday that its shareholder meeting resolved to raise capital to no less than 2,679,647 and no more than 2,759,647 from 2,559,647 via a non-preemptive series D share issue
* Will issue no less than 1.2 million and no more than 2.0 million shares of nominal value of 0.1 zloty per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6827 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* VIDINOVA AB CUTS STAKE TO 1.8 MILLION SHARES CORRESPONDING TO 6.07% IN ADDNODE - FINANSINSPEKTIONEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 5 Two-thirds of Pearson shareholders symbolically rejected its remuneration report at the publishing firm's annual general meeting on Friday, making clear their disapproval of the company's performance in the last year.