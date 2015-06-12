BRIEF-Vidinova cuts stake to 6.07 pct in Addnode
* VIDINOVA AB CUTS STAKE TO 1.8 MILLION SHARES CORRESPONDING TO 6.07% IN ADDNODE - FINANSINSPEKTIONEN
June 12 Vivid Games SA :
* Said on Thursday that it received a 2.7 million zloty loan from mBank SA
* The loan is due on Dec. 31, 2018
LONDON, May 5 Two-thirds of Pearson shareholders symbolically rejected its remuneration report at the publishing firm's annual general meeting on Friday, making clear their disapproval of the company's performance in the last year.