June 12 Ellaktor SA :
* Announced on Thursday that special purpose vehicle,
E.P.A.DY.M. SA, signed partnership contract and the relevant
financing agreement regarding project of waste management in
Western Macedonia, Greece
* Total investment is approximately 48 million euros ($53.94
million), of which European Investment Bank contributes 13
million euros, Urban Development Fund of Western Macedonia
(Jessica) 13 million euros, National Bank of Greece
finances construction VAT of the project with 5.6 million euros
and Aktor SA and Helector SA with own funds of 17 million euros
* The unit would have a waste processing capacity of 120,000
tonnes per year, 80 percent diversion to biodegradable waste
rate, has a construction period of 2 years and is expected to
employ directly 200 workers at least
