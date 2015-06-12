June 12 NASDAQ OMX Tallinn:

* Says the semi-annual review of OMX Baltic Benchmark index constituents has been completed

* Vilkyskiu pienine will be added to OMX Baltic Benchmark index

* Valmieras stikla skiedra will be removed from the OMX Baltic Benchmark index as of July 1

