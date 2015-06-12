BRIEF-FBD Holdings names Liam Herlihy as chairman
* Appointment of Liam Herlihy as chairman with immediate effec
June 12 NASDAQ OMX Tallinn:
* Says the semi-annual review of OMX Baltic Benchmark index constituents has been completed
* Vilkyskiu pienine will be added to OMX Baltic Benchmark index
* Valmieras stikla skiedra will be removed from the OMX Baltic Benchmark index as of July 1
