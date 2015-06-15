June 15Züblin Immobilière France SA :

* Signed on Saturday an investment agreement pursuant to which TwentyTwo Real Estate and Massena Partners would subscribe to a reserved capital increase of 11.5 million euros ($12.90 million) and a reserved convertible bond for a total amount of 20.8 million euros

* The transaction is to inject 32.3 million euros of capital, to cover Züblin financing needs over the next 30 months and reduce its bank indebtedness

* The investors separately entered into an agreement with Lamesa Holding S.A, by which it would buy its shares in Züblin Immobilière France, representing 11.8 pct of the share capital

* The investors are also to buy all the bonds redeemable in shares of the company held by Lamesa Holding S.A

* Following these transactions, the investors are to become the new anchor shareholders and would hold 50.1 pct of the share capital and voting rights of Züblin Immobilière France on an undiluted basis

