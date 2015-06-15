BRIEF-Middle Egypt Flour Mills nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit after tax EGP 92.2 million versus EGP 37.2 million year ago
June 15 Starbreeze AB :
* Said on Sunday, announced its virtual reality (VR) initiative with acquisition of French company InfinitEye VR SAS for consideration of $2.0 million (equivalent to about 16.4 million Swedish crowns) in cash
* InfinitEye is developing VR Head-Mounted-Display (HMD)
* InfinitEye will be incorporated into Starbreeze and be renamed as Starbreeze Paris
DUBAI, May 2 Shares in petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) fell in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported first- quarter results, while most equities in the Gulf were sluggish as oil prices traded near five-week lows.