June 15 Grenobloise d'Electronique et d'Automatismes SA :

* H1 production was 28.18 million euros, almost stable compared to 28.16 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit was 4.05 million euros, slightly down from 4.20 million euros a year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1Bi07N4

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)