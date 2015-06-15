BRIEF-Enea sees potential negative royalty impact of 20-30 mln SEK in 2017
* Enea informs about increased financial significance of dispute with larger customer
June 15 Grenobloise d'Electronique et d'Automatismes SA :
* H1 production was 28.18 million euros, almost stable compared to 28.16 million euros a year ago
* H1 net profit was 4.05 million euros, slightly down from 4.20 million euros a year ago
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 13.1 million zlotys ($3.39 million) versus 32.2 million zlotys a year ago