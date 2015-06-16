PARIS, June 16 Renault, Japanese
partner Nissan and rival automaker Fiat Chrysler
led European car sales higher in May, according to
industry data published on Tuesday, but the overall pace of the
market recovery slowed.
Registrations rose 1.4 percent year-on-year to 1.15 million
cars last month, the Brussels-based Association of European
Carmakers said in a statement, well short of the market's 8.1
percent expansion in January-April.
May sales marked the "lowest percentage increase since the
beginning of this period of consecutive growth", the association
said. The weaker gain also reflected the timing of holidays that
left fewer selling days than in May 2014.
Fiat Chrysler posted a 9 percent gain in registrations,
essentially thanks to the Fiat brand, while Renault's sales
advanced 5.4 percent on recent models such as its Clio small car
and Captur mini-sport utility vehicle (SUV).
Nissan, Renault's 43.4 percent-owned affiliate, saw
registrations surge almost 14 percent on its popular Qashqai
SUV, while French rival PSA Peugeot Citroen suffered a
5.2 percent slump, punished by an ageing Citroen lineup.
Sales at Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaking
group, fell 2 percent overall with its premium Audi marque
dropping 5.9 percent.
Other luxury carmakers fared better. BMW brand
sales were up 2.2 percent and Mercedes-Benz rose 5.3
percent.
