UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
June 15Safran SA :
* China's Zhejiang Loong Airlines has signed a long-term Rate per Flight Hour (RPFH) agreement with CFM International, Safran and General Electric joint company, to support its fleet of 20 LEAP-1A engines
* Under the terms of the 15-year agreement, which is valued at $333 million U.S., CFM will guarantee maintenance costs on a dollar per engine flight hour basis
Source text: bit.ly/1QAijsp
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.