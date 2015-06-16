June 15Safran SA :

* China's Zhejiang Loong Airlines has signed a long-term Rate per Flight Hour (RPFH) agreement with CFM International, Safran and General Electric joint company, to support its fleet of 20 LEAP-1A engines

* Under the terms of the 15-year agreement, which is valued at $333 million U.S., CFM will guarantee maintenance costs on a dollar per engine flight hour basis

Source text: bit.ly/1QAijsp

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)