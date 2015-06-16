BRIEF-Enel broadband unit has no plans to list or tie up with Telecom Italia
* group's Open Fiber broadband unit has no plans for a tie-up with Telecom Italia or to list on the stock market
June 16 Sesa SpA :
* Said on Monday that it acquired through its unit, Computer Gross Italia SpA, 51 percent stake in Accadis Srl
* Accadis Srl is a value added reseller of IT products and solutions from Hitachi Data Systems
* Price of stake in Accadis is 700,000 euros ($789,250) paid at the time of the purchase
* An additional earnout provision of up to 700,000 euros to be settled within 24 months following the fulfillment of certain conditions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* group's Open Fiber broadband unit has no plans for a tie-up with Telecom Italia or to list on the stock market
GENEVA/LONDON, May 4 A landmark Australian law on restrictive tobacco packaging has been upheld at the World Trade Organization after a five-year legal battle, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the situation.