UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
(Repeats to add link to source text.)
June 12 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Resolves to resume trading of GC Investment SA shares, from June 15, after company has published its Q1 financial report Source text: bit.ly/1SjDCfe Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.