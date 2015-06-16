(adds stock named to MS Best Ideas list)

** Bookmaker Ladbrokes up 2.5 pct and one of the top percentage gainers on the FTSE mid-cap index

** Morgan Stanley upgrades stock to "overweight" from "equalweight", PT raised to 150p from 135p and adds stock to its "Best Ideas" list for Europe

** Brokerage says co's digital and retail arms have significant catch-up potential

** "... Europe could be a hidden gem, cash earnings exceed EPS, and the valuation is cheap," analysts write in a note

** Stock up c.9 pct YTD