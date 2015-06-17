BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 17 Starbreeze AB :
* Announced on Tuesday its deal with Canadian based studio Behavior Interactive on the upcoming game Dead by Deadlight with a $2 million investment
* Said Starbreeze finances game development and receives 50 pct of royalties for the lifetime of the game, while Behavior Interactive retains 100 pct of the intellectual property rights
* Dead by Daylight project is in its initial production phase, platforms and release dates are to be determined and announced at later date
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)