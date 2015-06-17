June 17 TK Development A/S :

* Q1 2015/2016 net revenue 40.7 million Danish crowns ($6.14 million) versus 123.3 million crowns year ago

* Q1 2015/2016 EBIT loss 4.0 million crowns versus profit 2.5 million crowns year ago

* Still anticipates positive results of about 40 million crowns before tax, excluding discontinuing activities, for 2015/16 financial year

* Says results before tax of discontinuing activities have not been included in outlook for 2015/16

* Timing and phase-out of discontinuing activities are subject to major uncertainty for 2015/2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6240 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)