BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 17 Nestle Sa
* Clarification of job cuts in Nestlé's East African region
* Nestlé South Africa would like to clarify that workforce cuts by Nestlé in east african region reported in financial times and other international media do not concern Nestlé South Africa
* Please note that Nestlé S.A. In media reports refers to Nestlé Societe Anonieme, Nestlé Group of companies which is headquartered in Switzerland and not Nestle South Africa Further company coverage:
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)