June 17 Nestle Sa

* Clarification of job cuts in Nestlé's East African region

* Nestlé South Africa would like to clarify that workforce cuts by Nestlé in east african region reported in financial times and other international media do not concern Nestlé South Africa

* Please note that Nestlé S.A. In media reports refers to Nestlé Societe Anonieme, Nestlé Group of companies which is headquartered in Switzerland and not Nestle South Africa Further company coverage: