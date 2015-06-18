BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.73 pct passive stake in Broadwind Energy as of May 3
Man Group Plc reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Broadwind Energy Inc as of may 3
June 18 Warehouses de Pauw CVA :
* Announces over 100 million euros ($113.7 million) in new investments
* Sees portfolio valued at 2.0 billion euros by the end of 2016
* To invest in sites in strategic logistic locations for a total investment amount of approximately 115 million euros
($1 = 0.8798 euros)
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.