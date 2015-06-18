BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.73 pct passive stake in Broadwind Energy as of May 3
* Man Group Plc reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Broadwind Energy Inc as of may 3 - sec filing
June 18 Akelius Residential Property AB :
* Said on Wednesday the company issues bonds of nominal value 500 million Swedish crowns ($61.71 million) within existing frame of 1.5 billion crowns
* Bonds carry variable interest rate - three-month STIBOR plus 1.65 percentage points
* Bonds mature in March 2018
($1 = 8.1022 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.