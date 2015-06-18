June 18Dmail Group SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday that its wholly owned subsidiary Dmedia Commerce SpA filed for the admission to the procedure of composition with creditors at the Court in Florence, Italy

* Moreover on June 3 subsidiary signed agreement with D-Retail Srl to lease whole company except sales branch with an irrevocable, commitment of purchase, unconditional and available on-demand

