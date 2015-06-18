BRIEF-ATN International files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed
* ATN International Inc files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r9uIIV) Further company coverage:
June 18 ARTP Capital SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, DYOR Sp. z o.o., raised its capital by 300,000 zlotys ($81,969) via issue of 6,000 new shares
* All shares of DYOR were subscribed for a contribution in-kind consisting of a software for jewelry design
* ARTP Capital acquired 2,300 shares of DYOR and 3,700 shares of DYOR were acquired by investors
* After the DYOR capital increase, ARTP Capital holds 39.34 percent stake (2,400 shares) in DYOR
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6599 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ATN International Inc files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r9uIIV) Further company coverage:
* FedEx says it is "experiencing interference with some of our windows-based systems caused by malware" as part of the cyberattack - NBC Further company coverage: