June 18 Demire AG :

* Said on Wednesday EBIT in the first quarter of 2015 reaches 5.2 million euros ($5.90 million) (1Q 2014: 0.7 million euros)

* Rental income amounted to 8.8 million euros in the first quarter of 2015 compared to 0.4 million euros in the comparable quarter of the prior year

($1 = 0.8814 euros)