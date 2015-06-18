BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.73 pct passive stake in Broadwind Energy as of May 3
* Man Group Plc reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Broadwind Energy Inc as of may 3 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptttYB) Further company coverage:
June 18 Demire AG :
* Said on Wednesday EBIT in the first quarter of 2015 reaches 5.2 million euros ($5.90 million) (1Q 2014: 0.7 million euros)
* Rental income amounted to 8.8 million euros in the first quarter of 2015 compared to 0.4 million euros in the comparable quarter of the prior year
($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 12 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch will stop paying the big upfront bonuses that Wall Street brokerages have long used to lure talent, ending a costly practice that did not always reap returns.