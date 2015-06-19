BRIEF-Automotive products maker KTK Group issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pBTGTM (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 19I Grandi Viaggi SpA :
* Reported on Thursday its H1 2014/2015 revenue of 20.3 million euros ($23.05 million) versus 23.4 million euros a year ago
* H1 EBITDA loss of 4.2 million euros versus a loss of 3.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss of 7.1 million euros versus a loss of 6.1 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pBTGTM (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 1 Hollywood writers and representatives of movie and television conglomerates on Monday resumed contract talks aimed at staving off a strike as early as Tuesday that could black out TV talk shows and soap operas.