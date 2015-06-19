BRIEF-Automotive products maker KTK Group issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
June 19 Viborg Håndbold Klub A/S :
* Said on Thursday negotiations with external parties regarding the company's struggle with liquidity had not been successful
* Says company strives to secure necessary capital and liquidity so that agreement on transfer of assets can be implemented by July 1
* The company must continue to have provided liquidity by June 30 to be able to continue operating
* The company's management is working to ensure the necessary liquidity
May 1 Hollywood writers and representatives of movie and television conglomerates on Monday resumed contract talks aimed at staving off a strike as early as Tuesday that could black out TV talk shows and soap operas.