June 19 Viborg Håndbold Klub A/S :

* Said on Thursday negotiations with external parties regarding the company's struggle with liquidity had not been successful

* Says company strives to secure necessary capital and liquidity so that agreement on transfer of assets can be implemented by July 1

* The company must continue to have provided liquidity by June 30 to be able to continue operating

* The company's management is working to ensure the necessary liquidity

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)